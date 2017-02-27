Private Music Teacher Arrested For Sex Abuse

By Jim Ferretti
|
Feb 27, 1:04 PM

Portland, Ore. — A Grammy-winning Portland music teacher and artist has been arrested, and now faces multiple charges of sex abuse. Portland police began an investigation into 68-year old Thara Memory after receiving a complaint last September about his conduct with a student. During their investigation they learned of other victims and incidents as far back as 2014. They say victims include both adults and juvenile women. Memory, a local jazz legend who has taught at a number of local schools and runs a jazz music magnet school, won a Grammy for his work on the song ‘City of Roses’ by Esperanza Spalding in 2013.

