Your Privacy Or $560 Million? Which Would You Choose?

She’s won a half a billion dollars from the Powerball Jackpot, but she can’t collect the money until she goes public. She doesn’t want to.

The woman won in New Hampshire. The state’s lottery rules require the winner’s name, town and amount won be available for public information, in accordance with open-records laws. It’s also an incredible marketing tool for the lottery. The woman is a community leader and doesn’t want anyone to know she is now rich. So, now the standoff begins. You can read more below but we’d like to know, should a lottery winner be allowed to be anonymous?

http://www.oregonlive.com/today/index.ssf/2018/02/all_she_has_to_do_to_collect_a.html#incart_river_home_pop