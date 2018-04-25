Prison Time for Massage Therapist Charged With Sex Abuse

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A former Oregon massage therapist accused of sexually abusing three women during massage sessions has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

The Bulletin reports 39-year-old Christopher Randolph Rosario was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to three felonies and a misdemeanor, including charges of second-degree and third-degree sex abuse.

The victims claimed the assaults occurred during sessions between late 2015 and early 2016 while Rosario was employed at Massage Envy in north Bend. He was initially charged with nine criminal counts that included unlawful sexual penetration and sodomy. Prosecutors dropped the more serious charges as part of the plea deal.

Rosario told the court that the “truth is on my side” and he only agreed to the deal to save years of his life.

