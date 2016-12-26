Prison Fights Lead To Lock Downs In Washington State

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) – Two large fights led to a lockdown at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla.

Prison spokeswoman Shari Hall tells the Union-Bulletin that the fights happened about an hour apart on Christmas morning. Both were in the outside recreation yard at the prison’s West Complex.

Hall says one inmate suffered a significant injury that required hospitalization; others sustained no more than bumps and bruises. No correctional officers were injured.

The prisoners were from of the four close-custody units in the West Complex. That unit was on lockdown Monday with visiting canceled.

The rest of the prison was operating as usual.