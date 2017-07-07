Prison for Baseball Bat Attacker in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – A 25-year-old woman accused of striking another woman with a baseball bat has been sentenced to 2 { years in prison after pleading no contest to attempted assault.

Aliechia Lyn Marie Stout was arrested nearly two months ago in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Police said Stout struck the victim with the bat and a closed fist during a dispute about noise levels from a stereo.

The Herald and News reports (https://is.gd/mH46yE ) the victim suffered a laceration on her head.

Stout lives just across the state line in Macdoel, California. Before accepting a plea deal, she faced an assault charge that carried a minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison.