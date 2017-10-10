Priest Gets Probation for 2004 Crash in Eugene

EUEGENE, Ore. (AP) – A Catholic priest has admitted in court that he caused a crash on Interstate 5 more than 13 years ago.

The Eugene Register-Guard reports ( http://bit.ly/2hYRyUc ) Richard Renato Boyle, 70, was sentenced Monday to two years of probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty in Lane County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

The case relates to an Aug. 15, 2004, crash in Eugene-Springfield that caused minor injuries to a Hillsboro couple, whose vehicle collided with Boyle’s car as the priest began to make a U-turn on the freeway. State troopers did not ticket Boyle at the scene, and he says he never received notice of his originally scheduled arraignment date in November 2004.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in August 2005.

Boyle’s attorney, Max Mizejewski of Eugene, had sought to get the case dismissed.