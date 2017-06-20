Pressure on Oregon Lawmakers to Act in Final Weeks

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – As new developments this week continue shrouding the 2017 legislative session in uncertainty, local leaders and special interest groups are trying to pressure on Oregon lawmakers to pass a transportation measure.

On Tuesday, more than two dozen mayors, county leaders and mass transit officials from the metro Portland area signed a letter to lawmakers urging them not to leave Salem without having approving a long-term $8.2 billion transportation infrastructure package.

That bipartisan proposal, and top priority for Gov. Kate Brown, is the culmination of almost two years-worth of work that many assumed would’ve been a done-deal by now. Yet it remains in limbo today, as Democrats, Republicans, environmentalists and others argue over details such as the low-carbon fuel standard.

As a tax measure, it needs supermajority support in both chambers.