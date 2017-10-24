Presidential Precedents and the Current Political Climate

PORTLAND, Ore. – The apparent discord between President Donald Trump and at least four Republican senators appears to be deepening. Now, Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee is basically calling the president a liar who will best be known for debasing the United States and our reputation. Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, while announcing today that he would not seek re-election in 2018, said the current nature of politics is one of anger and vitriol. He later said he doesn’t believe the American people will tolerate a full four years of President Trump’s method of leadership.

The White House responded by saying both Flake and Corker were likely not going to win re-election anyway, and so it was probably a good decision for them not to run. The press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, repeated again that President Trump is a fighter who will punch back if he feels like he’s being attacked.

I’m curious what you think of this debate. Do you feel the president’s unorthodox method of governing is a needed change in Washington D.C.’s usual stodgy way of doing business? Or do you agree with Senators Flake and Corker (and pretty much every democrat), that this way of doing business is ultimately doing more harm than good? Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you think.