President Trump says he’s ‘disappointed’ in Jeff Sessions

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is “disappointed” in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, adding to a recent spate of public criticisms.

“He should not have recused himself almost immediately after he took office, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me prior to taking office, and I would have, quite simply, picked somebody else. So I think that’s a bad thing, not for the president but for the presidency. I think it’s unfair to the presidency, and that’s the way I feel,” Trump said at a joint news conference.

Trump said that he wants Sessions “to be much tougher on the leaks from intelligence agencies, which are leaking like rarely have they ever leaked before at a very important level,” he said.

“These are intelligence agencies. We cannot have that happen,” he said.

“We will see what happens. Time will tell. Time will tell,” he added.

The joint news conference took place alongside Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who is visiting the White House.

Before giving his official remarks about Hariri’s visit, Trump praised today’s health care vote, calling it a “big step” and thanking Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., for making “a tough trip to get here and vote.”

