Pregnant Woman Run Over By Own Car With Kids Inside

Washington County, Oregon – A pregnant woman is lucky to be alive after being hit, dragged, and run over by her own vehicle. Police say the woman was driving with her sister and several children on Cedar Hills Boulevard just after 7pm Sunday night when her Mazda Tribute suddenly stalled near Walker Road. The two women tried to push the car to the side of the road, but because of a downward slope it started to roll downhill.

Washington County Detective Robert Rookhuyzen says the car came to rest on a retaining wall.

The pregnant woman was taken to the hospital and authorities say she her injuries are NOT life-threatening.

It dragged her, knocked her down, and ran over part of her chest before coming to stop.

Read More From Washington County Sheriff’s Office:

October 29, 2017 — A pregnant woman was hit and dragged by her own vehicle tonight after it broke down in Cedar Hills.

On Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 7:04 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to multiple reports of a crash in the 2300 block of SW Cedar Hills Blvd. When deputies arrived, they found a 2001 Mazda Tribute hanging over a retaining wall and a woman down on the ground.

Their investigation revealed that two adult women and several children were in the vehicle when it became disabled on SW Cedar Hills Blvd. The two women began pushing the vehicle to get it out of the roadway. Due to a downward slope, the car began rolling forward. One of the women, who was pregnant, tried to jump in the car to control it. The vehicle dragged her, knocked her over and eventually ran over her chest area before it came to a stop.

She was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. At this time, it does not appear that she suffered any life-threatening injuries.

Image courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.