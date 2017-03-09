Portland Ore – They predict a busy spring break air travel season. The Transportation Security Administration says you can save some time in line by getting a TSA PreCheck. The cost to apply for PreCheck is $85 and you must pass a criminal background check. The PreCheck status lasts for 5 years and allows you to use a special lane at TSA screening checkpoints at airports across the country. You’ll need to go on line first then to one of the below locations.

The application process starts online at http://tsa.gov/precheck. There, you can schedule an appointment to complete the application and pay the fee at one of three locations in the Portland area.

TSA PreCheck Locations

IndentoGO

Address: 10643 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Suite C, Portland

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.; 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

H&R Block

Address: 2700 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

IndentoGO at Crestwood Business Center

Address: 11818 Southeast Mill Plane Boulevard, Suite 408, Vancouver, Washington

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.; 1 p.m.-4 p.m.