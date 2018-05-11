Praise for the Cool Chicks Club

Happy Mother’s Day to all you women who care for so many, whether they’re biological or not. Whether kids or grown-ups or elders, you care. We salute you!

It’s also National Women’s Health Week, and it’s amazing how time changes trends. I found some golden nuggets on Fact Retriever.

Like this one: in the 1940s, women in the United States advertised products to GAIN weight. In this 1940’s ad, it reads: “Men wouldn’t look at me when I was skinny, but since I gained 10 pounds with this product, I have all the dates I want.”

Or how about this: In 1770 the British Parliament passed a bill… any woman wearing make-up should be punished for witchcraft.

Another: Women first began to wear heels to IMITATE men. Men actually started wearing high heels first… in the 1600s to show off their masculinity and status.

BTW, the two highest IQ scores in recorded history belong to women.

And, on average, women live 2–5 years longer than men. That’s in EVERY country, whether human or ape.

If you wanna read other interesting tidbits about women, read this.

My mama’s amazing and I’m grateful for how she raises us all up to lead with integrity and encouragement. Do somethin’ nice for your mama!