PPS Students, Parents Rally To Save School

Portland, Oregon – A Portland Public School proposal to move highly gifted students from Access Academy into other schools is meeting resistance from students and parents. Brian Connelly and his daughter, a student at the school, attended a rally at the school last night. He tells Newspartner KGW the district’s plan to make the changes by the start of the next school year is too soon.

PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero says the move will allow them to convert the Access Academy campus into a neighborhood elementary school to help deal with overcrowding. He says the plan will improve services to students at their new schools. The school board will take up the issue at next week’s board meeting.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW