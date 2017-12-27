PPS Students Love the SMART Reading Program

PORTLAND, Ore.— The third grade reading level is widely recognized as a key indicator of a child’s future educational success. A student who can’t read on grade level by third grade is four times less likely to graduate by age 19 than a child who does read proficiently in third grade.[i]Add poverty to the mix, and a student is 13 times less likely to graduate on time than his or her proficient, wealthier peer. [ii] According to the 2016-17 Oregon Smarter Balanced Assessment, 55 percent of Oregon third-graders did not meet state reading standards.

Research proves that shared book reading and the availability of books in the home during a child’s first, formative years are the strongest predictors of early literacy skills.

The program concept is simple: pair an adult volunteer with children for weekly one-on-one reading sessions. Volunteers model the joy of reading, while supporting the child’s efforts to read independently.

The intention of SMART is to provide early reading support, access to books and community engagement to positively impact literacy outcomes and provide equitable opportunity for all kids.

The SMART program complements reading curriculum and instruction and is intended to build confident, lifelong readers who enjoy reading and use it as a tool for learning.

At Martin Luther King Junior Elementary school in the Portland District this year 43 Kindergarten students are receiving the benefit of having someone read to them. Volunteers read to students two times a week for a half hour. The volunteers see the difference by the end of the school year.