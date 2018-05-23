PPS Pledges New Policies On Sexual Misconduct

Portland, Or. – The Portland Public School District says its working on new policies dealing with sexual misconduct. Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero told the school board last night ” I hope it is clear this work is a high priority for the district and we will provide periodic updates to the school community and our board about our progress.”

The pledge comes a week after the release of an independant report on the district’s current policies. That report was launched after it was learned Mitch Whitehurst remained employed by the district for 32 years, despite numerous sexual misconduct complaints.

Guerrero says the district will seek several legislative changes including how long the state agency that licenses teachers can take to investigate sexual misconduct allegations.