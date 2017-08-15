PPS Interim Superintendent Under Investigation

Portland, Oregon – Portland School Board meets in private today over a personnel issue. It comes on the heels of reports its Interim Superintendent is under investigation. Willamette Week says the school board will hire an outside company to look into complaints Yousef Awwad had a romantic relationship with a subordinate.

It reports he says he did nothing wrong. The paper says district policies don’t forbid you from holding a supervisory position over someone you have a relationship with, but may require disclosure in some cases. Awwad is supposed to be in charge of the school district until newly hired Superintendant Guadalupe Guerro arrives in October. The complaint first came up in the spring and resurfaced this summer as several new members joined the school board.