PPS Hears Recommendations Tonight On Whitehurst Investigation
By Jacob Dean
May 22, 2018 @ 10:41 AM
Portland, Oregon – How do we keep sexual misconduct out of our classrooms? That’s one of the big topics tonight at the Portland Public School Board Meeting. It all stems from an investigation just released two weeks ago. It was looking into former PPS teacher Mitch Whitehurst who’s been accused of sexual abusing multiple students throughout his 32 year career across seven different schools. Investigators talked about their findings at a special hearing on May 9th. Tonight they’ll be looking at how to move forward to make sure this never happens again.

Whitehurst investigators recommend documenting every single complaint and concern of sexual misconduct in the school district and report them all to one person to keep track. Whitehurst worked for Portland public schools from 1982 to 2015.

 

Read our previous report on the story here:

Investigative Report On Sexual Misconduct Given To PPS

