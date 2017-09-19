PPS Faces Audit After Suing People Requesting Records

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) – Oregon’s secretary of state says his office will audit spending by Portland Public Schools, in part because of the district’s decision to sue people who requested public records.

The Associated Press featured the district in a story over the weekend about government agencies filing lawsuits against people who seek documents.

Secretary of State Dennis Richardson told the Oregonian/Oregon Live that Portland residents have complained to him about the district’s problems and that the public records lawsuit is one reason why it deserves an audit.

The office’s audits director told a state legislative committee on Monday that the district will undergo special scrutiny because it receives “the lion’s share” of money allocated by the state Department of Education.