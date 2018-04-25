PPS Cuts 65 Positions And Bus Drivers Protest

Portland, Oregon – The Portland Public School board voted Tuesday night to cut about 65 positions, they say are mostly administration jobs in the district’s central office. They will take effect in the next school year. As of Monday 31 people were laid off, 30 vacant jobs were eliminated, and four more employees either resigned, retired or transferred elsewhere in the district. Three areas took the greatest hit: the communications department, information technology, and operations.

PPS Superintendent Guadeloupe Gurrerro blames the reorganization on budget issues. The slashes to the central office were a necessity to avoid cuts to schools. The superintendent is proposing a 650 million dollar fund budget moving into the next school year.

But it wasn’t the only news from PPS. Some bus drivers who are fed up took to the streets on Tuesday. Special Education bus drivers held a protest last night, as 105 employees have been working without a contract for 10 months. Beth Blumklotz is one of those drivers, and she tells us that negotiations have happened, but the district has been very difficult, and that they are being treated unfairly. She also says that other drivers for Portland Public Schools get a starting rate about $5 or $6 dollars higher than special education drivers. PPS says they aren’t going to give them an increase, because they say it’s not difficult for them to hire drivers.