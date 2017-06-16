PPS To Begin Replacing Water Fixtures

Portland, Or. – Portland Public School District is seeking bids from contractors to replace 12,000 water fixtures due to concerns about lead. The district sent an

e-mail to parents Thursday saying it will begin by switching out fixtures used by kindergarten students through second grade, since they are most at risk to lead exposure.

District spokesman Dave Northfield says they won’t be able to complete all the work this summer. He says one of the challenges is there’s a plumber shortage right now due to all the construction that’s underway in town. He says some students will start classes in the fall still using bottled water.