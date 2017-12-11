The Most Powerful Anti-Bullying Statement Yet Comes from a Kid Who is Being Bullied

Keaten Jones askedhis mom to pick him up early from school because he was too scared to go in the school lunchroom. He said he’d been being bullied for week. His mother posted the conversation she had with the boy on social media, and within hours 21 million people had viewed the video. Many top celebrities showed support, using the hashtag #StandWithKeaton. From movie premier invitations to boxing lessons with a professional MMA fighter, the messages of support are flooding in.

“Star Wars” star Mark Hamill encouraged Keaton saying the bullies are “just jealous because you’re so smart and handsome.”