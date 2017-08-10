Power Outage Hits Oregon Music Festival In Pocketbook

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) – A power outage has organizers of the Britt Music & Arts Festival looking at a big loss.

Strong winds left most of Jacksonville, Oregon, in the dark Tuesday night. The outage hit just as the Mexican classical guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriella was about to take the stage.

Though the artists never performed, they still get paid. Moreover, the festival must pay the lighting and sound professionals, and others who staffed the event.

Britt CEO Donna Briggs says the loss could hit six figures. In a statement on the festival website, she says all refunds will be honored, but asks fans to consider turning their ticket purchase into a donation.

The Mail Tribune reports the outage affected 2,144 homes in Jacksonville. Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gauntt says strong winds caused the cross arm of a power pole to twist, severing wires.