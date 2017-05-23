Portland, Oregon – A power outage in downtown Portland is affecting traffic and TriMet service. Fire crews responded to reports of smoke from underground grates in the roadways of Northwest Portland, due to an electrical vault fire. The fire is under control, but power has been knocked to parts of downtown Portland. Traffic signals are affected from Southwest Broadway to I-405, and from Northwest Davis to Southwest Jefferson. Pacific Power is working to restore electricity.

The outage could have an impact on the morning commute. A spokesperson with Pacific Power tells us this morning it could be until 9pm Tuesday night, before crews can make all the repairs needed to get power fully restored. If you’re driving in the area, treat flashing traffic signals like four-way stops. Expect delays if you’re using TriMet and riding MAX near downtown.

News Partner KGW Reports: TriMet said the outage was related to a utility vault fire, and the outage could affect MAX and bus lines.

TriMet @trimet UPDATE: MAX/buses delayed due to dark traffic signals/widespread power outage caused by utility vault fire. Hearing repairs may take hours.

Several traffic lights were out Monday night. The Portland Bureau of Transportation reminded drivers to treat intersections as four-way stops when traffic lights are out

ALERT: Power out at downtown Portland traffic signals. Treat as all-way stops. Use caution!

The Portland Streetcar is running on its normal schedule, PBOT said.

The Crystal Ballroom was among the businesses that lost power Monday. The Jesus and Mary Chain concert was canceled.

Images courtesy of KXL Reporter Rosemary Reynolds.