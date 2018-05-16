Power Back On After Gas Leak In SE PDX

Portland, Oregon – Power was shut off to thousands in Southeast Portland after a gas line was damaged during construction near 101st and Foster road in the Lents neighborhood. PGE had to turn off a power substation near the leak to prevent an explosion. At one point more than 33,000 people were without electricity. Northwest Natural says the leak was fixed just after 8pm last night, and PGE restarted the substation. Portland Fire had a stretch of Foster Road closed overnight for the repairs.