Pot Growing Fines Increase In Southwest Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – Officials in southwestern Oregon say they’re doubling the fines for marijuana growers who violate county codes because current fines of $10,000 aren’t enough of a deterrent.

The Mail Tribune reports in a story on Friday that Jackson County officials are increasing code violation fines to $20,000 starting Jan. 8.

County Administrator Danny Jordan says some marijuana growers are violating county codes during the growing season but harvesting crops before the enforcement process is finished.

Officials are also considering more severe penalties.

Those include fines up to two times a pot grower’s profits and fines equal to the value of a pot grower’s property.