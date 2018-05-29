Post Adrenaline Detox

When tragedy strikes, you manage with a big dose of adrenaline. A few days later that adrenaline eases out of your system, you can be left with an emotional roller coaster. Mental health experts say all the tragic events in our world right now affect your emotions. That includes Friday’s incident at Portland State University. Three women went to the hospital after a man drove his car up onto the sidewalk and into the crowd of people.

At first the adrenaline is flowing, but after a few days of quiet and/or memorial day parties, you may get the blues. Leticia Sainz with Multnomah County Mental Health says it’s important to pay attention to yourself, how you’re feeling, and reach out if needed. If your normal behavior changes, like you eat more or less, you need quiet when you’re normally social, a friend suggests you talk to someone… these are all cues to reach out.

The mental health hotline is open 24/7: 503-988-4888