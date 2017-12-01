Breaking News. We’re getting reports of possible phone outages locally in Oregon, and in other parts of the United States. We have tried making calls to media partners in Texas on landlines that have failed. A KXL Listener just called the newsroom to report he was also not able to connect with a business he was trying to call on a landline in Bend, OR. We are working find out more about this possible telecommunications outage and will keep you updated on the latest.

We have not independently confirmed with phone companies that there is in fact an outage, we are working to do so.

A search of the word “outage” on Twitter brings up these latest tweets:

https://twitter.com/search?f=tweets&vertical=news&q=outage&src=typd