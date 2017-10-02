Portland’s New Police Chief Sworn In

Portland, Or. – Portland’s new police chief, Danielle Outlaw has been sworn into office. The 41 year old becomes Portland’s first female, African American chief. She was deputy chief in Oakland, California and replaces Mike Marshman, who was also a candidate for the permanent post. He was appointed after then Chief Larry O’Dea retired following an investigation into his off duty shooting of a friend during a hunting trip.

Daryl Turner, head of the Portland Police Association says ” first and foremost, she needs to make sure she is autonomous from City Hall.” He says “especially as a new chief from an outside agency, the credibility of the chief of police with the people who do the work,the rank and file, is important.”