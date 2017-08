PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has a new interim Chief.

Chris Uehara was sworn in this afternoon to lead the department until Chief Danielle Outlaw is sworn in this fall.

Uehara takes over for Mike Marshman, who is retiring after 28 years as a law enforcement officer.

Uehara is the 47th Chief in Portland’s history and the FIRST Asian/Pacific Islander-American to serve in that position.