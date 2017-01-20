Portland’s Inauguration Day Protesters Start to Gather

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland is bracing for a series of protests following the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump.

Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at about 9 a.m. Pacific Time.

Several protests are planned in Portland on Friday. Portland police said they know of at least seven separate events scheduled to take place across the city.

Students at Portland State University are expected to take part in a national student strike on Friday by walking out of classes at 2 p.m. So far, a few dozen students have pledged to participate on the protest’s Facebook page.

A “flag burning extravaganza” is planned at Pioneer Courthouse Square at 2:30 p.m.

Smaller protests are planned at Holladay Park, Mt. Tabor City Park and Columbia Park in Portland.

The largest Inauguration Day protest is the “Rise up and resist fascism: Inauguration Day protest.” More than 10,000 people are expected to march.

The protest is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. with a rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square. Lead organizer Gregory McKelvey said the rally will last until 5:30 p.m. and a march will follow.

Organizers say the peaceful march will “introduce you to the Portland organizations who will be on the front lines in our collective struggle against Trump’s regime.”

The organizers have not released a march route and Portland police said they have not applied for a permit.

The rally is expected to end at 9 p.m. but if recent history is any indicator, it could go much later into the night.

Photos: Portland reacts to Trump inauguration

In anticipation of Friday’s protests, many downtown businesses closed early. TriMet has warned riders that service to the downtown area may be suspended if they feel it’s unsafe to operate in the area. Drivers should expect significant delays in the downtown area.

Portland Public Schools announced Friday morning that Lincoln High School and Metropolitan Learning Center would close early.

Protests following Election Day turned into riots when some demonstrators smashed windows and windshields, spray-painted city property, threw objects at police and on a couple of occasions, attacked members of the media. A man was shot during one of the protests.

Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman said crowds won’t be given nearly as much leeway as they were last year.

Anyone who tries to take to the freeways, he said, will be arrested, as will anyone who damages property. He added pepper spray and other crowd control measures have not been ruled out as resources heading into the weekend’s events.

“The random acts of vandalism, potential personal injury… honestly, when that happens, that takes away the message” said Chief Marshman during a Wednesday press conference.

The Women’s March on Portland is planned for Saturday. More than 35,000 people have said they plan to attend. Organizers of the march are working with police and Marshman said it’s the only rally this week to apply for a permit with the city.

Credit: KGW-TV Portland