Portland’s Franklin High School Reopens After Major Remodel
By Pat Boyle
|
Aug 30, 2017 @ 7:13 AM

Portland, Or. – Portland’s new school superintendent doesn’t start his job until October, but Guadalupe Guerrero says he wanted to be here for the first day of the 2017-2018 school year. He was at Franklin High School this morning which has just finished a major remodeling project. He calls the renovation “amazing…..and simply stunning.”

The $113 million dollar modernization project began two years ago. Franklin students attended classes on the Marshall campus for the duration. Now, Grant High School students will be at Marshall as Grant High undergoes renovations.

Almost 50,000 students are returning to class across the district and Guerrero says students can  expect “continued deeper focus on teaching and learning which is our core, key mission.”

