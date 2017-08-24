Portland’s 48 Hour Rule Now Officially Gone

PORTLAND, Ore. – Mayor Ted Wheeler this afternoon tweeted that Portland City Council unanimously approved “critical police reforms”, including getting rid of the 48-hour rule.

The rule gave police officers who use deadly force two days before granting interviews. Wheeler said officers involved in a fatal shooting will now have to provide a statement as soon as possible.

In his tweet, he said “We have finally done away with the so-called 48-hour rule, and will now require officers involved in the use of deadly force to provide a statement to internal affairs investigators as soon as possible after an incident.”