Portlander Holds Supply Drive For Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims

Portland, Oregon – A Portland woman is among those worried about family members in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria struck the island. Gabriela Rodriguez moved to Portland two years ago. Her father and two brothers live on the Island, much of which is still without clean water and electricity.

Rodriquez tells News Partner KGW she has been in touch with her father, who works security for the U.S. Coast Guard in San Juan. It’s one of the few places to have restored cell service in Puerto Rico. Rodriguez and others are holding a Supply Drive for Puerto Rico this weekend at Broad Space in Southeast Portland.

Rodriguez and others organized the event on Facebook: Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico donation drive. It ‘s scheduled for this weekend September 23 and 24 at Broad Space located at 425 SE 3rd Ave, Unit 305, in Portland.

There’s another way you can help. Several hundred people are being hired at a call center in Eugene answer help calls from hurricane victims. The Register Guard says the hiring surge at Sykes Enterprises is coming less than a month after the call center gave notice it would close and lay off all 181-employees at the end of October. But that is going to be put off because of a new client. A spokeswoman for the company says they’re excited to be involved in such a worthy cause.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.