Portland Woman Turns Grief Over Mom’s Death Into Movie

Portland, Or. – 20 year old PSU student Jessica Barr has written a movie based on the death of her mother from cancer four years ago. Barr says “what I kind of wanted to do with this film is like interweave just like a regular girl’s activities in high school masking like the grief, with distraction with boys and using her sexuality kind of as a vehicle kind of feeling something again because she’s so cut off.” She says it was cathartic to write the screenplay.

Barr hopes to raise $100,000 for her movie, Sophie Jones in the next four months. She says she’ll begin a crowd funding campaign in about a month.

Find out more about the movie here.