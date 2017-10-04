Portland Woman Was 3 Rooms Away From Las Vegas Shooter

Portland, Oregon – We’re now hearing from a Portland woman who was staying just a few doors down from the shooter in Las Vegas when he opened fire from his hotel room. Tia Williams had just wrapped up a girl’s weekend, and moved to the Mandalay Bay Hotel for a work conference. She tells News Partner KGW she had turned-in early Sunday night.

Tia called the hotel front desk and was told to stay in her room. She says the shooting went on for about 20 minutes, then she heard police in the hallway, followed by an explosion. Eventually security came to her door, and rushed her outside to safety.

Williams at the last minute decided to upgrade to a suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel Sunday night, just a few doors down from the man who opened fire on the crowd below.

She says she heard police in the hallway followed by an explosion. A few minutes later security came to her door and rushed her outside. She says she ran about a mile in her pj’s to get away.

Williams was able to catch a flight back to Portland Tuesday.

Image taken from her window looking down on crowd, courtesy of KGW