Portland Traffic: Bad and Getting Worse

PORTLAND, Ore. – A recent data release from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Portland traffic is, indeed, getting worse. With nearly 20,000 new Portlanders just in the past few years, the number of drivers taking over 30 minutes to get to and from work has risen by over 20%. In fact, more than 24,000 of us say it now takes over an hour. And according to commuting app Waze, Portland is 5th worst when it comes to complaints about bad driving. Despite our problems with traffic, the vast majority of us still drive alone, rather than taking the bus, train, or carpool.

We’re hearing from a growing number of people who say they avoid Portland traffic more, or at least find themselves late more often. What about you? Do you think the problem is actually getting worse? If so, what would you like to see the city and state do to fix it?