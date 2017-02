Portland, Or. – Portland drivers spend 47 hours a year stuck in traffic. That is 12th worst in the country according to a new report from INRX, a company based in Kirkland, Washington. Seattle is 10th worst with drivers there spending 55 hours each year in traffic tie ups. Los Angeles tops the list with drivers there spending 104 hours a year in congested traffic. L.A. also tops the list of worst cities around the globe for traffic tie ups.