Are Portland Teachers Getting Ready For A Strike?

Portland, Oregon – Portland teachers say they’re getting ready for the possibility of a strike. The head of the Portland Association of Teachers tells the Portland Tribune she doesn’t want to say the word strike, but they are getting ready for that option, and it could happen as early as late September.

A state mediator has joined contract talks. One of the sticking points is teachers work load, which was also a hot button issue three years ago when they almost hit the picket line. The Trib says part of an unfair labor practice complaint the union has filed has been resolved, has to do with the length of the school year. The interim Superintendent says the district is offering teachers a very attractive contract that includes cost of living hikes.

KXL Reporter Pat Boyle Contributed To This Report.