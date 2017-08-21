Portland Stabbing Victim Clings To Life

Portland, Oregon – Portland Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Friday night under the Burnside Bridge near Naito Parkway. Officers got the report of the stabbing after 7 PM. Officers responded to the scene and found a severely injured victim. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses say that a fight had broken out among several people under the Burnside Bridge right before the victim was stabbed. The suspect ran away before police got there, and a police search of the area was not successful. Police believe the attack may have been gang-related. Anyone with information is urged to call Portland Police.