Portland Shooting Kills One, Wounds Another

Portland, Oregon – One person is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Northeast Portland Friday evening. Portland Police were called to a trailer home on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just after 8 pm after someone reported gunfire.

Police found the body of a man, and another man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The injured man was taken to a hospital. Homicide detectives, Oregon State Police, a county prosecutor and medical examiner were were all on the scene early Saturday morning investigating what happened.