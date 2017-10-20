PPS Paid Law Firm $11,000 to Keep Records Secret

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland Public Schools paid a law firm more than $11,000 to try and keep records away from a newspaper.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it sought records that detailed the district’s handling of sexual misconduct complaints against an educator. The district paid the Miller Nash law firm to argue against the release of the records.

The Multnomah County district attorney eventually ended the five-month public records battle by ordering the records be released. The Oregonian/OregonLive used those records as a primary basis for an article that revealed how district officials protected the educator over the years.

School board chair Julia Brim-Edwards, who only recently took office, questioned this week why the district would spend so much money to fight releasing the records when the school board itself had asked district officials to take a deep look at the case.