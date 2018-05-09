Portland School Board Orders Quaker Mascot to be Changed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – School officials have determined a Portland high school’s Quaker mascot to be discriminatory and must be changed.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Portland school board Tuesday decided the mascot of Franklin High School is an offensive appropriation of a religious faith.

The board directed staff to propose a process later this month to change the mascot. The board set a June 2019 deadline for the name change.

The board’s decision stems from a complaint filed in 2015 by parents who argued the mascot name violated the separation of church and state. The group said the district should not commandeer a religious symbol or connotation for a mascot.

The board approved a new naming policy last month in response to complaint, allowing school names and mascots to be change.

