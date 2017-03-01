Portland School Board Approves Big Bond Measure

Portland, Or. – The Portland School Board last night approved putting a $791 million dollar capital improvements bond measure on the ballot in May. It would mean the modernization of Lincoln, Benson and Madison High School. Kellogg Middle School would be upgraded as well. The bond measure also includes $150 million dollars of health and safety improvements. Those would include replacing old pipes and fixtures and dealing with lead in paint.

Board member Pam Knowles said “many of our buildings are over 100 years old….and we have, as you all know, lots and lots of health and safety issues because of our inability to do maintenance on these buildings for so many years.”

If approved on May 16th, the average cost to a Portland homeowner would be $136 dollars a year. Ballots go in the mail April 28th. The last capital improvements school bond measure approved by Portland voters was in 2012.