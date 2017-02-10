More Portland Riot Arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Detectives on Thursday arrested two men accused of damaging several Northwest Portland businesses during a post-election protest that devolved into a riot last November.

Protesters marched through the streets of Portland for five straight nights in opposition to the election of Donald Trump. Several people damaged cars and businesses in Portland’s Pearl District.

Investigators identified 19-year-old Elijah K. Gerard and 19-year-old David Deron Lewis Jr. as suspects after the two men were seen in photos and videos damaging property. Tips from the public led to their arrests, according to Sgt. Pete Simpson with Portland police.

Rioters went on a rampage Thursday night in Portland’s Pearl District. (KGW Rachael Rafanelli)

Gerard damaged a Jeep and assaulted the driver, police said. He’s also accused of damaging Seres Restaurant and Bar, Chase Bank and Anderson Construction during the riot.

Gerard faces charges of riot (two counts), fourth-degree assault, unlawful entry into a vehicle and criminal mischief (three counts).

Lewis damaged a Starbucks, Federal Express and Urban Pantry, police said. He faces charges of riot, criminal mischief (three counts) and failure to appear in court. He had two outstanding warrants for criminal trespass.