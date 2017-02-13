Portland Requests $3.2M in Federal Disaster Aid

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland is asking for over $3.2 million in federal disaster aid to cover costs related to the city’s record-setting snow and ice storms in January.

The Oregonian reports the city gave Multnomah County an initial damage assessment which is used to determine if the city meets a federal threshold for disaster reimbursements.

The assessment showed the Portland Bureau of Transportation spent more than $2.2 million– the most of any bureau–in response to the storms. About $1.6 million of that money went toward removing snow and ice from city streets.

The water bureau spent about $635,000; the fire bureau spent about $151,000 and the parks department spent about $141,000.

Portland Bureau of Emergency Management spokesman Dan Douthit says even if the city is above the threshold, federal aid isn’t guaranteed.