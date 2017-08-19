Portland Rallies Against Racism
By Mark Workhoven
|
Aug 19, 2017 @ 4:23 AM

Portland, Oregon – In response to the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville that included a woman being murdered by a white nationalist, thousands of people marched in Portland Friday to oppose racism. The march was called the “Eclipse Hate: Solidarity with Charlottesville” rally.
The group Portland’s Resistance led the rally, which began with speeches at the Salmon Street Fountain before marching through downtown and crossing the Hawthorne Bridge. The marchers chanted slogans such as, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.” Police say the march was peaceful, and there were no arrests.

