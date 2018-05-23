Portland Public Schools Under Fire For Student Abuse At A SE School

PORTLAND, Ore– Parents of Lent Elementary students met with Superintendent of Portland Public School Guadeloupe Guererro. They want staff abuses of children to stop. The school has a history of issues dating back to 2013. A new lawsuit against a teacher has been recently filed. It alleges climate officer Sam Leach assaulted a student at least 5 times during the last school year. the lawsuit claims the student suffered personal and emotional injuries. it also says the district knew about Leach’s history of violence against children and HID it from the public.

The meeting was well attended. Parents shared their concerns in both written and oral statements. The district will as asked respond to a plan by June 8th in writing.