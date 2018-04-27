Portland Public Schools Pays Out For Racism Suit

PORTLAND, Ore—In 2017 a jury agreed that two black maintenance workers had indeed been discriminated against and employee retaliation was involved too. The PPS Board of Directors wouldn’t agree to the payout until a couple of days ago. the settlement agreement says 1 point four million dollars should be split between the two men, Charles Morgan and Jason Williams that include 600 thousand dollars in legal fees. Superintendent Guadeloupe Guerrero released a statement saying the district values race equity and inclusion and expects all of our work environments to be respectful and safe for employees …this will continue to be a focus of my leadership here at Portland Public schools.