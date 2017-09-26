Portland Protester Pleads Guilty to Throwing Lit Flares

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man who threw lit flares at a patrol car and a Target store during the May Day protest in downtown Portland has pleaded guilty.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://is.gd/VCSxRV ) that Damion Feller made no statement at Monday’s hearing in Multnomah County Circuit Court. The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to arson and criminal mischief, and is scheduled to be sentenced to five years in prison at a hearing next month.

Police identified Feller as among a group of anarchists who descended on downtown as peaceful May Day protesters spoke about social issues.

An affidavit filed in May says after Fuller was arrested, police showed him a photograph of the person throwing the flares. The affidavit says Fuller told police, “I saw that online and knew I was (expletive).”

Feller told detectives his actions were based on a “mob mentality.”