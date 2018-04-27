Portland Priest Fired As Chaplain Of The U.S. House

Washington DC – Former Jesuit High School teacher, Father Pat Conroy has been fired by House Speaker, Paul Ryan. Conroy’s last day on the job is May 24th. CBS reporter Steve Dorsey says “the Speaker’s Office isn’t commenting. There’s speculation that perhaps they had a split politically. and that perhaps Ryan thought that Father Conroy was getting too political in his prayers, citing one occasion in November on a vote before tax reform. ” Dorsey says the Speaker’s office denies this.

Father Conroy’s office has declined our request for an interview. He was on the House floor this morning to offer the daily prayer before the day’s session. He said in part, “God of the Universe, we give You thanks for giving us another day. As the members of this Peoples’ House deliberate these days, give them the wisdom and magnanimity to lay aside what might divide us as a people to forge a secure future for our country.”

Conroy was been a Catholic priest since 1983. He has been U.S. Chaplain for 7 years.